Tambaram police seize 155.3 kg of ganja, arrest three

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police have arrested three men in two separate cases for smuggling 155.3 kg of ganja at Pallikaranai and Tambaram.

According to a press release, a team of Pallikaranai Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) conducted a check at the Railway Ground in East Tambaram based on a tip-off.

The police searched a truck and found 150 kg of ganja inside. Two men in the truck - R Muthuvel Pandi (37) and U Chandra Kumar (34), both from Thoothukudi, -- were arrested. Police said the duo had sourced the contraband from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, at Tambaram, a team of Tambaram Prohibition Enforcement Wing was monitoring the surroundings of a temple when they found a man, Suresh Mahapatra of Odisha, acting suspiciously. When checked, the man was found in possession of 5.3 kg ganja following which he was arrested. Inquiries revealed that the man had bought the ganja in Odisha, and was planning to sell it to North Indians in Chennai.