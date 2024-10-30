Apollo docs observe World Stroke Day

CHENNAI: On the occasion of World Stroke Day on Tuesday, the doctors at Apollo Hospitals said that timely intervention within the first 4.5 hours, known as the ‘golden hour’, is critical in minimising stroke-related disability and improving patient outcomes. The hospital is dedicated to enhancing awareness, early intervention and comprehensive stroke care to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The Apollo Hospital leverages robotic technology, AI-enhanced diagnostic tools, and a multidisciplinary team of experts to treat stroke patients quickly and effectively, according to a press release. The hospital’s Stroke Network is equipped with AI-enhanced diagnostic facilities, and advanced imaging techniques, such as CT and MRI perfusion studies, to support fast and accurate diagnosis, and to choose the ideal treatment.

A specialised team, comprising neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuro-intervention specialists, and critical care intensivists, collaborates to deliver tailored, multidisciplinary care. The network also provides robust neurorehabilitation services designed to aid in long-term recovery and improve patients’ quality of life post-stroke, addressing both physical and emotional needs to support comprehensive healing, the release said.