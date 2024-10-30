Parts of Chennai receive intense rainfall, dampening some Deepavali festivities

CHENNAI: Several areas in Chennai saw heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon, dampening some of the Deepavali festivities in the city. Anna Nagar West received 11 cm of rain in an hour while Kolathur, Villivakkam, Korattur, Ambattur, Padi and Valasaravakkam also received heavy rains in the afternoon.

"Chennai received 100 mm in one hour, with 78 mm falling within just 30 minutes between 12:10 and 12:40 PM—one of the heaviest spells in recent days. Even during the 213 mm on 15th October, such consistently high rates were not seen. Roads were waterlogged across the city," said weather blogger K Srikanth of Chennai Rains.