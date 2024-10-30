Season of savouries

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli’s therapeutic treat

In every Tamil Brahmin household, Diwali Marundu is a must-have!” says Shanthi Ramachandran. This medicinal legiyam is traditionally taken first thing in the morning after a bath and is known for its digestive benefits. Here’s Shanthi’s Amma’s special recipe, perfect for those without access to the usual medicinal powders.

Recipe:

Wash and peel 200 grams of ginger, then cut into pieces. In a mixer, pulse the ginger (4-5 times), adding one tablespoon each of cumin and black pepper, then blend with water to make a smooth paste.

Heat 1/2 cup of water, dissolve 250 grams of jaggery powder, and strain for impurities.

In a thick-bottomed pan, heat one tablespoon of ghee and sauté the ginger paste for two minutes. Add the jaggery water and mix well.

Cook on medium heat for 8-10 minutes until thick. Add 2-3 tablespoons of sesame oil to prevent sticking.

When it reaches halwa-like consistency, it’s done! Cool and store in an airtight container.

“This legiyam is also very good for digestion apart from its deliciousness,” says Shanthi, reflecting on her mother’s wisdom.

As the last sparkler fades and the final sweet is savoured, it cherishes recipes that linger long after Deepavali. Passed down through generations, each dish is more than just a dessert — it’s a slice of tradition, joy and celebration. So this festive season, share the sweetness with your loved ones.

Madurai’s festive flavours

In the heart of Madurai, architect Shivani has taken a tropical twist for her Deepavali dessert. “Tender coconut is such a versatile ingredient, and during Diwali, I like to make something light but indulgent. This Elaneer Soufflé is a family favourite — it’s creamy, airy, and absolutely divine.”

Recipe:

Blend the water and flesh from two tender coconuts (elaneer) until smooth.

In a separate bowl, whisk 1/2 cup cream with 1/4 cup condensed milk until light and fluffy.

Dissolve one tablespoon of gelatin in warm water and mix into the coconut blend.

Fold the coconut mixture gently into the cream, ensuring it remains light and airy.

Pour into dessert cups and refrigerate for 4-6 hours to set.

Garnish with a few pieces of fresh tender coconut and a drizzle of coconut milk.

“It’s an easy no-bake dessert, and perfect for festive preparations. The tender coconut flavour is refreshing after all the rich, fried sweets,” Shivani explains.