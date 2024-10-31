Deadline to register children’s names in birth certificates extended to December 31

CHENNAI: For births registered with the Greater Chennai Corporation that have crossed the 15-year deadline without name entries, individuals can apply for a birth certificate with the name included at GCC zonal offices with the relevant documents.

The deadline for name inclusions has been extended to December 31, according to an official release. Previously, the Tamil Nadu government had extended the grace period by five years, allowing applications for name inclusions till December 31, 2019.

“As this extended grace period ended on December 31, 2019, the public faced significant difficulties in registering names on birth certificates. Consequently, Indians living abroad encountered challenges in obtaining birth certificates with names for acquiring foreign citizenship and students faced difficulties in obtaining such certificates for pursuing education abroad,” stated release.

Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran stated that those who wish to include names for births registered up to December 2009 should apply at the birth and death registration offices in the zonal offices of the Greater Chennai Corporation with the relevant documents — including copy of the birth certificate, school certificate, Aadhaar, voter ID and ration card — by December 31, 2024.