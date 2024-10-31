Private buses ease fight for seats, new flyover reduces traffic congestion

CHENNAI: Thousands of commuters travelled from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in government buses for the Deepavali festival this year, with many even reaching the terminus five hours early to avoid any traffic congestion. As the demand for SETC and TNSTC bus services was high, Villupuram TNSTC hired private buses on contract for routes like Chennai-Tiruchy, Chennai-Kallakurichi, and Chennai-Tiruvannamalai.

Coimbatore TNSTC also hired private buses to serve routes to Erode, Salem, and Coimbatore to meet the holiday rush. The traffic at Perungalathur junction was relatively smooth compared to previous years, thanks to the recently opened flyover on GST.

The bus terminal has facilities such as a waiting hall, eateries, ATMs, mobile charging points, and drinking water to cater a large number of commuters. However, a section of travellers faced inconvenience reaching the terminal, especially during the rainy season, with cabs and autos charging Rs 300-Rs 400. Official sources from the transport corporations said around four lakh people travelled from Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT), Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT) and KCBT by government and omni buses.

Despite extensive arrangements for buses on all routes, the bus terminal and platforms remained crowded for several hours. Many commuters at the terminus said they arrived early as they were worried about potential congestion during the rainy season.

“I booked the SETC bus to Anthiyur, departing at 8.30 pm. I reached the terminal by 4 pm as I haven’t travelled from KCBT before. Since the Chennai Bypass and GST Road are usually congested, I decided to arrive at the terminus early,” said S Navin from Iyyappanthangal.

“There weren’t enough buses from Thiruvanmiyur to KCBT, so I spent Rs 400 on transportation. Surprisingly, there was no congestion at Perungalathur junction,” said S Raja from Thiruvanmiyur.

According to A Anbalagan, president of All-Omni Bus Owners Association, about 1.6 lakh commuters used omni buses from Monday to Wednesday. As the buses pile up at Paranur toll plaza, he urged the government to consider toll exemptions during major festivals to ease traffic bottlenecks.