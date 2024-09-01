Rs 822 crore multi-modal facility at Broadway bus stand gets govt nod

CHENNAI: The state government has granted revised administrative sanction for the construction of a multi-modal facility at the Broadway bus stand along with the Kuralagam buildings at a cost of Rs 822.7 crore at Broadway on Saturday.

The newly-planned complex will have a total of 10 floors — two basements, two floors for bus stand and six-storeys for commercial enterprises. The facility will be designed to accommodate approximately 1,100 buses and will offer seamless access to metro and suburban railway stations.

For the public using the bus stand, there will be multiple entries and exits, paratransit for autos and taxis and a parking facility for 700 cars and 800 two-wheelers. This apart, there will be charging points for electric vehicles, multi-modal integration with CMRL station and Fort suburban station, facility to cross NSC Bose Road and water and toilet facilities, a release from the corporation said.

The state had already granted administrative sanction to build a multi-modal facility complex at Rs 280.85 crore in September 2023. At that time, the plan was to ensure that the complex was easily accessible for those using the metro facility and the CMRL was tasked with execution of the project, its continued maintenance and operation, and also providing appropriate income to the corporation.

However, the Broadway bus stand is located in a place where people can easily access suburban trains to travel to Chengalpattu and Tambaram, metro station and Kuralagam, which is owned by Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board (TNKVIB).