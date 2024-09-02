15-year-old Chennai girl 8 months pregnant, dad held

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man has been arrested in Chengalapttu under the Pocso Act for allegedly raping and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter.

The issue came to light when her mother found out about the pregnancy last week. Police said that upon growing suspicious over the girl’s health, her mother took her to a hospital on Friday.

The medical staff told them that the girl was eight months pregnant. The hospital authorities alerted the police and the victim’s statement was taken.

“The child said that her father would rape her whenever her mother was away for work. He also threatened to kill the mother if the girl told anyone about the assault,” police said.