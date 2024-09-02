A promise from a committee and its report

A caste law that forbade adultery by Namboodiri woman was used on her by her estranged husband, but Thatri turned it not just on him but on the social order itself — threatening even the King of Cochin. Over the course of seven months and two trials, Thatri recited the names of dozens of men who had assaulted her, used her services or with whom she had had consensual relationships.

She furnished graphic details which confirmed her familiarity with them, forcing them to be cross-examined. She was excommunicated, but not without taking down with her a long list of perpetrators. That was the last recorded use of the smarthavicharam trial.

I know: it all sounds familiar, and we don’t have to go back a century to know why. But to ask what the Hema Committee report will do that #MeToo couldn’t do enough may be a little myopic. Instead, we could perhaps see these flashpoints as being on a continuum.

Are things different today than they were at the time of the actor’s assault? Definitely: look at how many actors have come out against their (male) colleagues in the past few days, without precaution about their own privacy at times. Also, not so much: things may have changed in terms of people gaining the courage to speak up about what has happened to them, but those things are still happening.

Perhaps they won’t stop entirely; perhaps iniquity is a part of human nature, but we can hope to staunch its extent.

First, though, the extent of what-is needs to be revealed fully. It will be horrible to accept. It will also be necessary. We must remember too: industries reflect the societies they function within, and hyperfocus can also be deflection.