Ambica Empire: Building 25 years of memories

CHENNAI: Ambica Empire, a landmark in the city’s hospitality industry, marks its 25th year of creating cherished memories for its guests. The team, on Saturday, transformed the silver jubilee to celebrate the staff’s dedication from its inception to its current stature.
The beginnings
The story of Ambica Empire is intertwined with the vision of its founder, Ambica Krishna, the managing director of Ambica Empire and chairman of the Ambica Group. The journey began with establishing the Ambica Agarbatti Industry, a venture that laid the foundation for what would eventually become a diversified business empire.
Reflecting on the 25-year journey of the hotel, Ambica shared, “Ambica Empire was a dream that we brought to life. Despite the challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic which temporarily closed our doors, we reopened stronger. Today, as we complete 25 years, we look forward to many more successful years ahead.” He continued to discuss the evolution of the business.
“The hotel industry in Chennai has seen tremendous growth, though it trails behind Hyderabad and Bangalore regarding market size. However, the charm of Chennai lies in its bridging both tradition and modernity, which is what Ambica Empire does,” he added. The MD believes the secret to the hotel’s success lies in maintaining high standards of service and food quality, which he identifies as the pillars of the hotel industry.
Designed in a European style, the architecture of Ambica Empire sets it apart from the contemporary designs. Ambica said, “We chose a European style because it has a timeless quality. Unlike contemporary styles, which may become outdated, European architecture maintains its elegance and grandeur. It’s like Buckingham Palace or the Mysore Palace, which continue to enchant visitors even after decades.” The grand lobby, conference halls, guest rooms, intricate decor, and classic furnishings evoke a sense of old-world charm.
The backbone of the business
The success of Ambica Empire over the past 25 years would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of its staff. R Kalathinathan, the general manager of Ambica Empire, has been with the hotel for 15 years and has witnessed its growth. “When I joined the Ambica Empire, we were just starting to expand. We opened new hotels in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, and Salem. The business has grown significantly, and we have won numerous awards for our service and hospitality standards, including ISO certification and food safety certifications,” said Kalathinathan.
To commemorate the 25th anniversary, the hotel honoured its long-serving employees. “We are celebrating not just the hotel’s success, but also the commitment of our staff who have been with us through thick and thin. They are the backbone of Ambica Empire,” he said.
The hotel is renowned for its signature dishes, particularly the Bamboo Biryani, which has become a favourite among guests. The hotel’s dining options include a wide range of traditional Indian dishes, as well as international favourites.
As the Ambica Empire celebrates 25 years of excellence, it is also looking to the future. Ambica revealed that there are plans to expand further, with potential new properties in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “We are always exploring new opportunities to grow and serve our guests better. The hospitality industry is ever-evolving, and we need to keep up with the trends while staying true to our core values of service and quality,” he concluded.