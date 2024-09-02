Ambica Empire: Building 25 years of memories

Designed in a European style, the architecture of Ambica Empire sets it apart from the contemporary designs. Ambica said, “We chose a European style because it has a timeless quality. Unlike contemporary styles, which may become outdated, European architecture maintains its elegance and grandeur. It’s like Buckingham Palace or the Mysore Palace, which continue to enchant visitors even after decades.” The grand lobby, conference halls, guest rooms, intricate decor, and classic furnishings evoke a sense of old-world charm.

The backbone of the business

The success of Ambica Empire over the past 25 years would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of its staff. R Kalathinathan, the general manager of Ambica Empire, has been with the hotel for 15 years and has witnessed its growth. “When I joined the Ambica Empire, we were just starting to expand. We opened new hotels in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, and Salem. The business has grown significantly, and we have won numerous awards for our service and hospitality standards, including ISO certification and food safety certifications,” said Kalathinathan.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary, the hotel honoured its long-serving employees. “We are celebrating not just the hotel’s success, but also the commitment of our staff who have been with us through thick and thin. They are the backbone of Ambica Empire,” he said.

The hotel is renowned for its signature dishes, particularly the Bamboo Biryani, which has become a favourite among guests. The hotel’s dining options include a wide range of traditional Indian dishes, as well as international favourites.

As the Ambica Empire celebrates 25 years of excellence, it is also looking to the future. Ambica revealed that there are plans to expand further, with potential new properties in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “We are always exploring new opportunities to grow and serve our guests better. The hospitality industry is ever-evolving, and we need to keep up with the trends while staying true to our core values of service and quality,” he concluded.