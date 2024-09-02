Karti P Chidambaram seeks white paper on Cooum work

CHENNAI: Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram has urged GCC Mayor R Priya to release a white paper on the Cooum River restoration schemes. In his letter, the Congressman said that despite Rs 750 crore being allocated for its restoration and around Rs 529 crore already spent, there is still no clarity on the progress made.

Chidambaram called on the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust to publish a comprehensive white paper detailing all the schemes and projects implemented for the river’s restoration, including a summary of restoration efforts, current status and challenges, an assessment of fund utilisation, future plans, and public engagement in the process.

He also highlighted the issue of continued untreated sewage contaminating Chennai’s waterways. During the council meeting last week, the Nolambur Zonal Chairman had sought details about the measures taken to restore cooum river.