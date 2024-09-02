Senior Stroll-a-Thon 2024: Walkathon for well-being

On the heels of World Senior Citizens Day on August 21, the event inspired seniors to stay active and connected, fostering a sense of camaraderie. With different points for drinking water, the event had stalls for geriatric care, staff on standby in case of injury, and volunteers to assist the senior citizens. “Beyond promoting health and fitness, the event will also serve a philanthropic purpose, with funds raised being donated to a home for aged destitutes,” says the press release.

Health and fitness

According to the 2011 Census data, India has a population of 104 million elderly persons. Over the years, statistics show that these numbers are rising, and preventative health is crucial, says Pavithra Reddy, of Vayah Vikas. “When you cross 50, there is sugar and BP, and the only way to deal with it is to exercise,” says Vijaya.

The event aimed to provide entertainment for seniors, ensure they are active and engaged, and stay young. “After 60, if you are not active post retirement, many tend to deteriorate after six months to a year, whether due to isolation, loneliness, or lack of physical activity. We are preventing these causes by connecting people. As you age, you lose connections with family, and making other connections are important,” says Pavithra.

Echoing these thoughts, participants Jaya Daas and Malathi Kannan of Dignity Foundation add that energy is boosted when seniors are brought together. “Some of us did two rounds, and others finished. It is important to listen to our bodies, and we walked with new people,” says 74-year-old Jaya, adding that the event could have been held earlier as the city sun is unforgiving once it rises.

For R Murali, this stroll-a-thon was the third athletic event he has attended over the week. “I took part in a marathon, walkathon and this is my first stroll-a-thon. But these initiatives are good for health,” he says, adding warm-up is important.

Healthy ageing is important, stresses Jumuna Ravi, chief executive officer of Vayah Vikas. AS Venkatesh was the chief guest for the event.