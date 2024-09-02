Formula 4 racing: Till our paths cross again

CHENNAI: Motorsport fans from across the city were treated to a rush of adrenaline when they gathered at Island Grounds on Sunday to witness the Formula 4 race. Watching high-speed cars whizz past on roads that usually accommodate the mundane din of congested traffic, thrilled the spectators to no end.

The crowd was a mix of motorsport enthusiasts and curious onlookers witnessing the sport for the first time. “It’s very exciting that this race is happening in our city. We wanted to witness it in person. Cars vrooming at breakneck speed in the blink of an eye is an experience no other,” said S Manikandan, a spectator.

The crowd around the venue was less on Sunday compared to Saturday, as only people who had bought tickets turned up. A huge crowd had turned up on the previous day believing that the entry was free of cost.

“We were told that either the entry would be free for all or the ticket prices would be low. However, there was a lack of proper guidance from the authorities and we were forced to run from one gate to another without any clear information,” said K Shiva, who travelled all the way from Kumbakonam to watch the race. Nearly half of the crowd at the venue returned on Saturday after learning that the entry was not free.