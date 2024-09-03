Madras High Court says corruption has turned Chennai into concrete jungle

CHENNAI: Airing concerns over building violations causing damage to the environment, the Madras High Court has criticised the government departments and agencies, including the Chennai corporation, for indulging in “large-scale corruption” that has led to Chennai city turning into a “concrete jungle”.

“Chennai City is converted into a concrete jungle on account of large-scale corrupt activities in local body and other (govt) authorities. Many environmentalists, and pollution control experts are lamenting about such illegalities and, despite that, no actions are taken by the competent authorities,” fumed a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam.

The bench further said rampant building violations would result in environmental damages and if rules are violated for raising a particular building, it will trigger inconvenience and prejudice among neighbouring building owners. The comments were made while disposing of a 2015 contempt of court petition filed by R Vadivelu and D Gopalakrishnan seeking action against the building violations committed by P Devaraji and others at Kapaleeswarar Nagar.