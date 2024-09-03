Madras High Court says corruption has turned Chennai into concrete jungle

CHENNAI: Airing concerns over building violations causing damage to the environment, the Madras High Court has criticised the government departments and agencies, including the Chennai corporation, for indulging in “large-scale corruption” that has led to Chennai city turning into a “concrete jungle”.
“Chennai City is converted into a concrete jungle on account of large-scale corrupt activities in local body and other (govt) authorities. Many environmentalists, and pollution control experts are lamenting about such illegalities and, despite that, no actions are taken by the competent authorities,” fumed a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam.
The bench further said rampant building violations would result in environmental damages and if rules are violated for raising a particular building, it will trigger inconvenience and prejudice among neighbouring building owners. The comments were made while disposing of a 2015 contempt of court petition filed by R Vadivelu and D Gopalakrishnan seeking action against the building violations committed by P Devaraji and others at Kapaleeswarar Nagar.
Despite agreeing to carry out modifications by razing down the portions, which were raised in violation of building permission, Devaraji had reportedly constructed extra floors. The GCC authorities concerned failed to take action against him, and 17 others in the same locality. Hence, the contempt petition was filed seeking to punish the GCC officials for willful disobedience of the court orders.
Appearing for contempt petitioners, senior counsel V Suresh, said complaints were lodged after noticing “serious building violations” and several rounds of litigations had taken place but the government did not take appropriate action despite issuing a G.O. in 2018.
While permitting the persons concerned to take corrective measures by demolishing the portions that were in violation of rules in four weeks, the HC ordered GCC officials to proceed with all further actions as per the G.O. if the modifications were not carried out. It directed the GCC to identify violations in the building, without singling out and discriminating against Devaraji, and take action within two months.