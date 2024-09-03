Monsoon at doorstep, but lasting steps to curb flood sidestep Thiruneermalai

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon around the corner, residents of Thiruneermalai in Tambaram are in a state of nerves over the state government’s alleged failure to implement long-term measures to prevent flooding in their area.

Ever since the fabled floods of 2015, the community has repeatedly demanded in vain for the widening of Nattu canal by removing encroachments and constructing retaining walls along it. The canal connects the Thiruneermalai Lake to the Adyar river through several residential areas.

The residents are also calling for the construction of an additional culvert near the Maduravoyal National Highway where the Nattu canal meets the Adyar river. The sole culvert available now is insufficient to manage a surge in water flow.

M A Peumal, a retired government officer residing in Thiruneermalai, pointed out that the canal’s width has drastically reduced. “It was originally 60 feet wide, but now commences at 40 feet and narrows down to a meagre 3 feet before joining the river,” he explained. Though officials marked the encroachments after the 2015 floods, no further action ensued.