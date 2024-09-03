Monsoon at doorstep, but lasting steps to curb flood sidestep Thiruneermalai

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon around the corner, residents of Thiruneermalai in Tambaram are in a state of nerves over the state government’s alleged failure to implement long-term measures to prevent flooding in their area.
Ever since the fabled floods of 2015, the community has repeatedly demanded in vain for the widening of Nattu canal by removing encroachments and constructing retaining walls along it. The canal connects the Thiruneermalai Lake to the Adyar river through several residential areas.
The residents are also calling for the construction of an additional culvert near the Maduravoyal National Highway where the Nattu canal meets the Adyar river. The sole culvert available now is insufficient to manage a surge in water flow.
M A Peumal, a retired government officer residing in Thiruneermalai, pointed out that the canal’s width has drastically reduced. “It was originally 60 feet wide, but now commences at 40 feet and narrows down to a meagre 3 feet before joining the river,” he explained. Though officials marked the encroachments after the 2015 floods, no further action ensued.
“Constructing another culvert along the NH would facilitate better water flow and prevent flooding. NHAI officials recently inspected the area to consider building a culvert, but they directed the job to the WRD. However, when we contacted the State Department, they redirected us back to NHAI. So, the issue remains unresolved this year too,” he added.
“The desilting work taken up at the canal is ineffective, as the removed waste is often dumped along the canal’s sidewalls which is only up to road level. Hence, the silt eventually finds its way back to the canal reducing its flow capacity. We have to live in constant fear,” said B Saravanan of Saraswathipuram in Thiruneermalai.
Speaking to TNIE, a WRD official stated, “Construction of culverts on national highways comes solely under the jurisdiction of the union government’s NHAI, not the WRD. A proposal for constructing the retaining wall along the Nattu Canal was submitted in 2023, but funds have yet to be allocated. During an enumeration after the 2015 floods, as many as 13 encroachments were identified along the canal. These will be re-evaluated after funds are allocated.”
The residents also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to visit the area upon his return from abroad, inspect the situation, and allocate funds for the work immediately.