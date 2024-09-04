Crafting tomorrow’s champions

CHENNAI : Promising a deep dive into the intersection of science, technology, and sports, bringing together experts and enthusiasts from across the globe, SEScon 2024, organised by The SES Network in collaboration with Indian Society of Sports and Exercise Medicine (ISSEM), is set to take place in the city. The conference, titled From Paris to Los Angeles, focuses on the critical role of sports science in shaping the future of athletic performance, particularly at the Olympics.

Attendees can expect to gain extensive insights from a stellar line-up of speakers, including Dr Samuel Pullinger, head of Sports Science at IIS, Shiny Surendran, founder of Art of Eating, and Dr Sanjana Kiran, director of Sports Education at AISTS, India. The sessions explore various facets of sports science, from injury prevention to enhancing performance through advanced nutrition and psychological strategies. Key topics to be discussed include gene doping, novel doping methods, sports media, and sports physiotherapy, with practical workshops and webinars scheduled throughout the event.

The conference will also highlight India’s progress in Olympic sports, celebrating successes from Paris Olympics and strategising for Olympics 2028. Gayatri Raghavan, founder and president of The SES Network, says, “Since we were going for a specific group of speakers to adhere to the theme of the Olympics, our major challenge was identifying top professionals in this niche category and getting them together. With sports calendars being packed for Indian athletes in recent times, most of the speakers from our line-up were already committed to ongoing work.”

SEScon 2024 serves as a prime networking platform for sports scientists, professionals, and aspiring athletes, offering opportunities to connect, collaborate, and innovate. Gayatri further highlights the speakers’ commitment to the cause. “The speakers connected well with our cause and the aim of the organisation, to provide more realistic insights into the field for aspiring professionals as well as work together to build a budding community in India,” she adds. Thanking their title sponsor, Velammal Hospital, she says, “Getting like-minded, encouraging sponsors like Red Bull, who are equally ready to uplift this niche and growing field and its aspirants, made all the difference.”

HEAD TO SESCON

SEScon 2024 will be held at The Park, Chennai, on September 7-8. Registration for the event is open till September 5. Spot registration is also available. For details, interested participants can visit thesesnetwork.com or @thesesnetwork on Instagram. For group registration, contact 9698188681.