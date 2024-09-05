Pregnant woman, hubby hit by train in Chennai, die

CHENNAI: A four-month pregnant woman and her husband died after they were hit by an EMU train near Guduvanchery station on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said the young couple, Mohammed Shareef (36) from Malappuram and four-months-pregnant Aishwarya T (28) from Kozhikode, had eloped following opposition from their parents and relocated to Chennai.

Shareef was an experienced driver and had sought the help of his friend Mohammed Sharif who lives in Guduvanchery. The couple was planning to stay at Sharif’s place till they got a job. Aishwarya, a teacher, was hopeful of getting employment in the city.

After getting down at Guduvanchery around 8:30pm, the three were crossing the track to reach Sharif’s house nearby. Sharif had already crossed over, but the couple got hit by a suburban train. They were rushed to a private hospital in Potheri by passengers who got down from the train, but succumbed to their injuries.

The Tambaram railway police registered a case of suspicious death. The bodies were sent to the government hospital in Chromepet for postmortem.