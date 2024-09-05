Teachings from a teacher

CHENNAI: Regin Rose, actor and director
I have always wanted to be a teacher. I made that decision because of my uncle, Pascaris. He was my teacher who inspired me to be an artist and a teacher. I am here because of him. He worked as a physical education master but was also into teaching Tamil history, theatre, dance, martial arts, and sports. He taught me everything. I went to St James Middle School in Vaniyakudi, a fisherman village in Kanniyakumari district. I always took part in theatre as the plays were written by my uncle and also because I was a class topper. Only toppers were selected for art and literature-based activities. His writing was funny and people always enjoyed it. I remember, in 9th standard, he wrote a street theatre play on a social message, corruption or dowry. It was then that I decided I wanted to be a teacher.
Divine Rizia RV, assistant professor, Department of Visual Communication, Loyola College
Throughout my school and college days, I noticed teachers would only perform their duty of completing the syllabus and nothing more. That was not encouraging for me as I wanted to be a teacher since childhood. This changed when I met Dr Punitha Dorairajan, during my post-graduation at Women’s Christian College. I met her at a time when I had lost so much in my personal life. She went one step ahead and created a personal bond with me. She taught me the role of a teacher in shaping a student’s life. To date, I can go to her with my personal problems and professional challenges; she always has an answer. I wish to be that to my students, creating a safe space and motivating them.
Sangita Chakraborty, Upper Kindergarten home room teacher, KC high International school
When I go back in time to my early years, I see my mother as the person who inspired me to pursue this wonderful career of teaching. My maa was my first music guru. She introduced me to the beauty of nature when we sang together. Her kindness and sweetness always surrounded me with warmth and the joy of life. When I became a teacher, I carried her advice to heart: “Always learn with nature and the little learners...connect with them.” Her words became my mantra. As a teacher, along with my learners, I look at the universe unveiling its splendour every day.
As Aurora sings, “I would rather see the world through the eyes of a child.” Together we learn, we evolve, we make discoveries on nature walks, giggle with Dr Seuss, paint with Eric Carle! My teaching-learning journey is full of unconditional love and abundant ‘aha’ moments.
Aysha Rau, managing trustee of The Little Theatre
I spent my formative years at Kimmins High School, a boarding school in Panchgani. This school was run by British missionaries. We did the overseas senior Cambridge exams. I studied science subjects with English language and literature. My high school English teacher was Miss Aruna David. She was soft-spoken, very gentle and beautiful, and an excellent teacher. I loved her classes and invariably got the highest marks in class for English. Miss David encouraged me to write and even though I went on to do an honours degree in Marine and Microbiology in the UK, her encouragement and her inspiration are probably why I’m today an author of children’s books, a playwright, and in theatre. I met Miss David, now Mrs Timmins (she married the dashing young principal of St Peter’s School in Panchgani, Mr Jack Timmins), and was able to gift her a copy of my latest book, The Forbidden Forest. I told her that it was because of her encouragement that I am a writer. She will continue to inspire me.
Giji George, lawyer and retired school teacher
There are a lot of teachers who have inspired me. I didn’t go into this profession because of a certain teacher but during the journey, I have gained insights from my teachers. If I have to pick one, I have fond memories of Mariamma Chacko, who used to be our class teacher in class 10. She used to teach me English and Chemistry. I disliked Chemistry. But Mariamma teacher’s teaching and how she interacted with kids made me like the subject. She used to be very loving and treated every student equally.
Lavanya Ashok, coordinator of early intervention, V-Excel Educational Trust
My favourite teacher is Nirmala Gowri Ramaswamy, my maths and class teacher. A strong woman, she is very focussed and the way she explains maths, you would fall in love (with the subject). The same thing you could then explain to any Tom, Dick, and Harry. This inspired me to become a maths teacher. She is one person who has created an impression in my life and has given me life lessons. She always reiterated to her students to never give up, and would say “You fall down but never give up, try getting up and doing something else.” Her son’s name is Bhargav and in an ode to her, I named my second son the same. She is an inevitable part of my life.
Tabitha Abraham, middle school educator, The Indian Public School
Much of my teaching philosophy is inspired by the qualities I absorbed from my teachers, including their affection, their efforts to simplify complex concepts, and their methods of discipline. One teacher who profoundly influenced me is Ms Jean from St. Mary’s School in Salem. Though she appeared strict at first glance, she was genuinely kind and caring. I recall a particular instance when I injured my leg and was unable to attend school. During this time, Ms Jean made sure that my parents received all the missed notes. Her compassion and dedication make her an enduring source of inspiration for me.
(Inputs from Anusree PV, Archita Raghu, Diya Maria George, Sonu M Kothari)