Teachings from a teacher

CHENNAI: Regin Rose, actor and director

I have always wanted to be a teacher. I made that decision because of my uncle, Pascaris. He was my teacher who inspired me to be an artist and a teacher. I am here because of him. He worked as a physical education master but was also into teaching Tamil history, theatre, dance, martial arts, and sports. He taught me everything. I went to St James Middle School in Vaniyakudi, a fisherman village in Kanniyakumari district. I always took part in theatre as the plays were written by my uncle and also because I was a class topper. Only toppers were selected for art and literature-based activities. His writing was funny and people always enjoyed it. I remember, in 9th standard, he wrote a street theatre play on a social message, corruption or dowry. It was then that I decided I wanted to be a teacher.

Divine Rizia RV, assistant professor, Department of Visual Communication, Loyola College

Throughout my school and college days, I noticed teachers would only perform their duty of completing the syllabus and nothing more. That was not encouraging for me as I wanted to be a teacher since childhood. This changed when I met Dr Punitha Dorairajan, during my post-graduation at Women’s Christian College. I met her at a time when I had lost so much in my personal life. She went one step ahead and created a personal bond with me. She taught me the role of a teacher in shaping a student’s life. To date, I can go to her with my personal problems and professional challenges; she always has an answer. I wish to be that to my students, creating a safe space and motivating them.

Sangita Chakraborty, Upper Kindergarten home room teacher, KC high International school

When I go back in time to my early years, I see my mother as the person who inspired me to pursue this wonderful career of teaching. My maa was my first music guru. She introduced me to the beauty of nature when we sang together. Her kindness and sweetness always surrounded me with warmth and the joy of life. When I became a teacher, I carried her advice to heart: “Always learn with nature and the little learners...connect with them.” Her words became my mantra. As a teacher, along with my learners, I look at the universe unveiling its splendour every day.