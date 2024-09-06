Chennai Metrowater to double water quality tests in monsoon

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is planning to double the collection of water samples to check for contamination during the northeast monsoon.

Water samples are taken daily from surface and groundwater sources, water treatment plants, desalination plants, and distribution stations. This is done to ensure the quality of the water supplied. Officials said that samples drawn are usually increased during the monsoon, but this is the first time the number of samples has been doubled.

“In each of the 15 zones, employees collect water samples and test them using hand-held devices. At present, we collect 450 samples daily. During the monsoon, we plan to take it to 900,” the official said.

If the test results indicate issues, field engineers immediately investigate possible causes such as pipe leaks, sewage contamination, or water discoloration. “Corrective actions will be taken, and new samples will be tested again to ensure the quality of water distribution,” he added.

“Currently, we test 75 samples for bacteriology and 30 for physicochemical analysis on regular days. This will be increased to 150 and 60 samples respectively during the monsoon. Physicochemical test results are available within 24 hours, while bacteriological tests take up to 72 hours,” the official said.

Another official highlighted that the metro water agency’s quality assurance laboratory is accredited by the National Accreditation Board of Quality Council of India (NABL), and follows ISO 17025-2017 norms.

7,268-km network

CMWSSB has 7.8 lakh drinking water connections with a pipeline network of 7,268 km across the city. The metro water agency distributes 10.6 MLD of water a day, benefiting nearly 90 lakh people