An ideal idol impact

CHENNAI: As Vinayakar Chaturthi arrives, bustling marketplaces are filled with arugampul, kodais, and modaks. Streets are dotted with a variety of idols — from tiny intricate clay Ganeshas to the large towering Plaster of Paris (PoP) ones. Festivals are an inseparable part of tradition and this 15-day colourful fete is punctuated by devotion, spirituality, and offerings. Yet, in the days after Vinayakar Chaturthi, waterbodies are clogged with plastics and materials, and residential garbage dumps are heaped with waste.

These images of waste and watching how marine life was affected during the festival spurred city-based teenager Krisha Toshniwal to create eco-friendly Vinayakar idols. “I saw that immersing the idols would harm the marine life, and the fish and cause pollution, and plastic waste. It struck me, why can’t we have eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi?” the 15-year-old says.

Spurred by this idea, Krisha established a business selling 10-inch idols crafted from clay, and biodegradable paints and glitter. She recalls that the idea took root during a conversation with her father, Rohit Toshniwal while in lockdown. Pondering if owning a business would be easier than academics, Krisha was motivated by him to try piecing together an idea, trying her hand in an enterprise, and fighting for the cause of climate change.

The then-11-year-old roped in a team of 10-odd local artisans from a small hamlet in Salem. “I connected with local artisans, they lived sustainably, they believed in sustainable practices, were fully eco-friendly and nature-friendly. They don’t believe in the use of plastics, and pollution, we had a similar thought process,” says Krisha. The business moved via word of mouth and primarily on WhatsApp, and now she has sold over 250 idols.