An ideal idol impact
CHENNAI: As Vinayakar Chaturthi arrives, bustling marketplaces are filled with arugampul, kodais, and modaks. Streets are dotted with a variety of idols — from tiny intricate clay Ganeshas to the large towering Plaster of Paris (PoP) ones. Festivals are an inseparable part of tradition and this 15-day colourful fete is punctuated by devotion, spirituality, and offerings. Yet, in the days after Vinayakar Chaturthi, waterbodies are clogged with plastics and materials, and residential garbage dumps are heaped with waste.
These images of waste and watching how marine life was affected during the festival spurred city-based teenager Krisha Toshniwal to create eco-friendly Vinayakar idols. “I saw that immersing the idols would harm the marine life, and the fish and cause pollution, and plastic waste. It struck me, why can’t we have eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi?” the 15-year-old says.
Spurred by this idea, Krisha established a business selling 10-inch idols crafted from clay, and biodegradable paints and glitter. She recalls that the idea took root during a conversation with her father, Rohit Toshniwal while in lockdown. Pondering if owning a business would be easier than academics, Krisha was motivated by him to try piecing together an idea, trying her hand in an enterprise, and fighting for the cause of climate change.
The then-11-year-old roped in a team of 10-odd local artisans from a small hamlet in Salem. “I connected with local artisans, they lived sustainably, they believed in sustainable practices, were fully eco-friendly and nature-friendly. They don’t believe in the use of plastics, and pollution, we had a similar thought process,” says Krisha. The business moved via word of mouth and primarily on WhatsApp, and now she has sold over 250 idols.
In the first year, navigating costs, profits, and transport was a hurdle. Soon, Krisha mastered the art of pricing and added eight-inch and 14-inch idols to the collection. In 2022, her aunt suggested supplying idols in Dubai, as a large Indian population stayed there. These eco-friendly idols also found a place in the markets of Mumbai.
Currently prepping for her class 10 board exams, Krisha admits juggling study pressure, tests, and a business is no easy feat. “But I am grateful that my parents help me out and my family is supportive. Ganesh Chaturthi is only a short span, and till now, I have fortunately been able to dedicate (my time) to these 15 days.”
During the festival season, the Toshniwal household has jitters and is buzzing with excitement. Krisha’s mother, Ruchika, says that the whole household is involved in the process. “It is a great feeling and I feel proud that she even thought of the idea, and more than that, she has been consistent for four years. As a family, we do it together, and it is an interesting process.”
Climate change and a cause
Sustainability is at the centre of her hampers as each idol comes with a grow-your-own plant kit and vegetable seeds. Once the idol has been immersed, customers can use the left-over clay to sprout their seeds. Krisha regularly receives snapshots of customers with their plants and is enthused by how her idols are reducing pollution and aiding in the planting of new trees.
“Climate change is a big challenge we are facing. Without proper steps and measures, it is not good for the environment and future generations. We don’t want to lose the Indian history and culture, and small steps like switching to eco-friendly Ganeshas help a lot,” points out the teenager. She urges everyone to do their part, including recycling, reusing, and conserving electricity.
Beyond her business, Krisha is dedicated to social causes. She says, “I interned with the Mohan Foundation for two weeks. Their work inspired me because they are a non-profit working towards organ donation. When I was working with them, I saw there were a lot of people in India who were on the waiting list for organs but never received the organs in time.” Inspired by the NGO’s work and saddened by the state of those on the waitlist, she donates her profits to the Mohan Foundation.
As for advice to other youngsters starting their own businesses, Krisha recommends being open to learning and not getting disheartened by criticism or negative feedback. “Learn from your mistakes. Be patient and don’t expect results in the first year, it takes time, give back to the community and nature, and do what you can to help,” she signs off.
if you want to buy...
The idols are priced based on their size — the 8 inch at Rs 550, the 10 inch at Rs 800 and 12 inch at Rs 1,400. Customers can place orders and reach out to 9840082844 or 9840003755.