Two infants charred to death at Tiruttani, parents still critical

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, two children, aged three and one, died after a fire broke out in a two-storey building at Tiruttani in Tiruvallur in the wee hours of Friday.

Police said Premkumar (32), the father, and Manjula (31), mother of the babies identified as P Mithulan and P Nakulan, are still in critical condition after sustaining grievous burn injuries. The family lived on the first floor but were woken up by the smoke emanating from the ground floor. An electrical short circuit in the junction box allegedly caused the fire.

Premkumar’s family were engulfed by the fire while climbing down the stairs. Later, the fire service personnel rushed them to the Thiruvallur GH. They were later shifted to Kilpauk Medical College. However, both the babies succumbed to their over 90% burn injuries, police said.