Chennai police arrests juvenile for raping 10-year-old girl

CHENNAI: Chennai police have arrested a juvenile in the case of rape of a 10-year-old girl which is being investigated by the Anna Nagar police under the Pocso Act, official sources said on Saturday. The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to a correctional home, the sources added.

The case was registered on August 30 based on a complaint given by the survivor’s mother who raised an alarm after a visit to a doctor. The survivor was later taken to the Kilpauk Medical College where the doctors confirmed that she had been raped. The Anna Nagar all women police station (AWPS) was immediately intimated.

In the FIR, the cops have named Sathish (31), a water can supplier who is a neighbour of the victim’s family, as the accused, based on the mother’s complaint.

However, a senior police officer said that Sathish has not yet been arrested as the evidence currently available against him is inadequate and they are investigating further. The child is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police sources said.

A child welfare committee (CWC) official said that they have been intimated about the case by the cops. “The police informed the child welfare committee after the FIR in the case was filed. At present, providing treatment to the child is the priority. We will talk to the child after the discharge. We will also provide required support, including counselling and legal support,” said CWC chairman Rajkumar Muthukrishnan.