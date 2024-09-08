Monsoon preparedness: Tenders floated for 550 dewatering pumps in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation has floated tenders for the supply of 466 tractor-driven and 88 diesel engine-driven dewatering pumps, to address any waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season, at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore.

The corporation aims to deploy these pumps across all 15 zones in the city - north region (zones 1 to 5) will get 120 pumps, central (zones 6 to 10) will get 170 pumps, and south (zones 11 to 15) will get 176 pumps.

Each tractor-driven dewatering pump, equipped with 4”x4” suction and delivery pipes, will be contracted for 300 hours per pump in order to dewater flooded areas, especially low lying areas, in the event of heavy rain. Depending on the severity of rainfall, the equipment will be in operation from September to December.

Designed to handle sewage water mixed with debris like plastic bottles, stones, glass, and other solid waste, the dewatering pump will have a capacity of at least 1,000 litres per minute and come with an additional 50m pipe for extended reach.

The diesel engine-driven dewatering pumps will have a capacity of 80-100 HP and should be able to pump 6,000 litres per minute.

As part of the contract, one labourer per shift will be deployed at each site to monitor the equipment, along with a supervisor to coordinate between corporation officials and on-site workers.

The corporation has been engaged in preparatory works over the past two months. These activities include mass cleaning operations and the collection of detailed reports on water stagnation from previous floods, with the assistance of volunteers.