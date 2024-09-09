Four-year-old, mom & cab driver killed as car hits median in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three people, including a four-year-old girl, died in a road accident when the car in which they were travelling rammed into the centre median on the road at Alamathi village near Red Hills on Sunday evening.

The girl’s twin brother and her father who were travelling with them are in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police suspect that the driver swerved into the median to avoid hitting a car in front of them.

According to the Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased were identified as J Usha Rani (48) of Tiruvallur, her daughter J Sai Monisha (4) and cab driver Aneesh (30). Usha’s husband Jayavel and her son J Sai Mohith (4) were injured in the accident.

The police said that on Sunday, the family hired a cab to Chinadtripet to visit Usha’s family. The cab was driven by Aneesh. The accident occurred on the Red Hills-Tiruvallur High Road, and the car was crushed in the impact. Aneesh, Usha and Sai Monisha died on the spot.

Passersby altered the police, who rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation. The bodies were sent for postmortem while Jayavel and Mohit were admitted for treatment. A case has been registered.