TNCA, a grooming ground for players

CHENNAI: Youngsters from this generation will not be aware that Chennai was the source of livelihood for cricketers living in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Wannabe cricketers used to flock to Chennai in search of an opening to play in the famed TNCA league and also secure a job.

Hanuma Vihari and Shoaib Mohd Khan are the two notable Andhra players playing in the TNCA First Division league. The duo are playing for Nelson SC, which has been doing reasonably well in the league in the last few years. This season Nelson SC from five rounds of matches held so far have 13 points. In their last league game, they drew against the mighty Jolly Rovers and in fact took a lead to gain five points.

The notable performer against Jolly Rovers was off spinner Shoaib Mohd Khan who took 7/86. Shoaib is one of the few Andhra cricketers to benefit from playing in Chennai and he highlighted that the five rounds of the TNCA league have been a good preparation for him for the Ranji Trophy.

Shoaib has taken 13 wickets from four games and has made some useful contributions with the bat too. “Our team Nelson has done a decent job till now in the five matches. The last match against Jolly Rovers was tough, we managed a lead. Again the earlier match against Globe Trotters was a notable one,’’ said Shoaib.

The dependable all-rounder said that the TNCA league was a good preparation for the Ranji Trophy. “Chennai league is obviously the best league in the country that’s why many players from across the country desire to play here. The wickets and conditions are fabulous.