TNCA, a grooming ground for players

CHENNAI: Youngsters from this generation will not be aware that Chennai was the source of livelihood for cricketers living in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Wannabe cricketers used to flock to Chennai in search of an opening to play in the famed TNCA league and also secure a job.
Hanuma Vihari and Shoaib Mohd Khan are the two notable Andhra players playing in the TNCA First Division league. The duo are playing for Nelson SC, which has been doing reasonably well in the league in the last few years. This season Nelson SC from five rounds of matches held so far have 13 points. In their last league game, they drew against the mighty Jolly Rovers and in fact took a lead to gain five points.
The notable performer against Jolly Rovers was off spinner Shoaib Mohd Khan who took 7/86. Shoaib is one of the few Andhra cricketers to benefit from playing in Chennai and he highlighted that the five rounds of the TNCA league have been a good preparation for him for the Ranji Trophy.
Shoaib has taken 13 wickets from four games and has made some useful contributions with the bat too. “Our team Nelson has done a decent job till now in the five matches. The last match against Jolly Rovers was tough, we managed a lead. Again the earlier match against Globe Trotters was a notable one,’’ said Shoaib.
The dependable all-rounder said that the TNCA league was a good preparation for the Ranji Trophy. “Chennai league is obviously the best league in the country that’s why many players from across the country desire to play here. The wickets and conditions are fabulous.
We get to play on ‘true’ wickets, so it is good preparation for the Ranji,’’ he added. Wahe Guru ground is the home ground of Nelson SC. Many clubs make pitches that suit their team’s strengths. But Wahe Guru ground has a ‘neutral’ wicket which is at times batter-friendly.
“Wahe Guru ground is batter friendly both wicket-wise and outfield. But if any spinner is consistent then he can get as many wickets as he wants. The quality of cricket in Chennai league, especially for spinners is like next to Ranji trophy,’’ said Shoaib. With a major part of the TNCA league yet to commence, how does he fancy Nelso SC’s chances of making it to the last four. “Nelson SC has a bright chance of making it to the last 4.
Our team has a perfect balance. Almost all the players are good like Vihari, Robin Bist, Antony Das, Swapnil Singh, Shivam Singh and S Karthik. Our team Nelson’s owner has been the main reason for our team doing so well in the Chennai league. Our management too is very friendly and supportive,’’ Shoaib explained.
Shoaib looks to his club coach and Vihari to finetune his bowling (off-spin). He also draws inspiration from R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon. ‘’P Rajesh sir is our coach at Nelson. He helps me. I have been playing Chennai league for several years and I absolutely love it.
Chennai is my favorite place. I don’t have any personal coach but a former coach from Andhra CD Thomson helps me when I am in need of any advice on a technical issue. I watch a lot of videos of R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon to polish my bowling. Hanuma Vihari is my role model,’’ revealed Shoaib.
The genial all-rounder insists that Andhra will do well in the Ranji Trophy under Hanuma Vihari. ‘’Andhra team is one of the best-balanced sides at present. With Vihari being the captain, we are looking to have a crack at the championship,’’ he signs off.