Chronicles of the coast

CHENNAI: This book is my tribute to the city which gave me asylum when my own home of 5,000 years in Srinagar in Kashmir was lost. If the civilisation and culture of Srinagar is 5,000 years old, the culture of Mylapore in Madras, where I live, is also thousands of years old,” writes CK Gariyali, retired IAS officer, in her recent book, ‘My Madras’. Published by Saraswathi Educational Cultural and Charitable Trust, the book is an ode to Madras, now Chennai. This city embraced the author early on and shaped her professional journey.

Birth of the book

Gariyali’s journey with Madras began in 1973 when she arrived as an assistant collector in Tamil Nadu. Hailing from Kashmir, Gariyali found herself in an unfamiliar city, where her experiences spanned fifty years. Her career took her through the corridors of power, from Fort St George to Raj Bhavan, connecting her with Madras’s institutions and culture. Gariyali shares, “Established in 1688, the city of Madras is the second oldest corporation in the world, after London.”

The book began as a personal reflection on her long-standing association with the city. It gradually transformed into a comprehensive history, highlighting Madras’s journey from its colonial past to its modern-day avatar. Her roles as secretary to the governor, director of culture, and collector of Madras district gave her a unique perspective on the city’s evolution. She was entrusted with some of its most iconic institutions — the Madras Museum, Connemara Library, and Madras Music College. “It so happened that I was posted in all these places, and I gained a lot of knowledge about the historical aspect of Chennai,” she says.

Documenting legacy

Gariyali dives into Madras’s rich history, beginning with its earliest days as a fishing port, Royapuram, and continuing to its establishment as the stronghold of the East India Company. She weaves stories of British colonialism, local Tamil traditions, and the cultural intersections defining Madras. Her time at the Tamil Nadu Archives and the Madras Record Office further enriched her understanding of the city’s history. She says, “I used all my old diaries, old photographs, everything I had for 50 years.” Although the actual writing process spanned about a year and a half, her personal archives made the task manageable.