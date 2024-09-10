Penning notes on writing

CHENNAI: What is the emotion you feel when you see the round-shaped traffic signals changing to heart-shaped, when you see a mother feeding her child on a metro train, a grandfather buying chocolates for his grandchildren from a petty shop, when siblings — who usually are two poles apart — come together to defend each other? While there may be too many sentiments, one shared feeling in all these scenarios is joy — the pure joy of how little occurrences matter in life.

Writing a book on this subject — joy and little meaningful moments in life — is Abhinaya B (Abhi), a writer. She spoke about her book, ‘The Script of Life’, at the Author Speak event. Under the aegis of Pegasus, the student book club of M.O.P Vaishnav College for Women, and the learning and digital literacy centre aka library conducted the programme in association with The New Indian Express. Readers and enthusiastic writers from various departments occupied the auditorium’s seats.

First step encounters

“In my previous book ‘Notes from Secret Santa’, the lead character Sano visits many places in and around the city. To give that authentic feel to the readers, I travelled to those places and observed the surroundings. When Covid happened and everything came to a standstill, I took a cue from the explorations and experiences I have had visiting those spots. Detailing them, I wrote the book, ‘The Script of Life’. For example, Jannal Kadai in Mylapore. I went there to experience the joy of waiting in a long queue and getting served yummy bajjis and idlis,” Abhinaya shared.

Adding these observations and including an emotional connection to the story are the key elements of writing. “The emotional connection could be a person, place or a thing. Through this, you connect your experiences to the story,” she said, adding that including popular figures or occurrences can be an option. “I was working on a book set in 2018, I mentioned Jagjit Singh’s radio and Sid Sriram. They were upcoming during that time.” This way, the book’s timeline is also known to the audience.

When the time duration is in place, the writer also understands the limit of his/her creativity. “Bridging creativity and reality is the core of writing. Reality connects with the readers, yes, but you have to place your interest in creating an interesting story with elements of existence,” explained the author. The next point Abhinaya stressed wasmaintaining the authenticity of characters.