18 farmhands injured after load van falls sideways near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: At least 18 people sustained injuries when driver of a load van carrying farm labourers, lost control and the vehicle fell sideways near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district. The victims are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Pooneri police said the load van, carrying more than 30 people, was travelling near Vedal village along Chennai-Bengaluru Highway towards Ranipet around 10 pm on Monday, when a bike stopped suddenly in front of it. While swerving to avoid crashing into the bike, the van driver lost control and the vehicle fell sideways. A case has been registered.