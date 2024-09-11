Read, reap, and rise above

CHENNAI: Books, undoubtedly, take us on a ride — either into the deep-rooted reality of society or far beyond into a dream state and often everything in between. Dreams are mysterious and sometimes meaningful — they send signals, boost confidence, and motivate people to visualise goals that can be brought to life. Even before finding the means to achieve the target, our mind sees the end result. In other words, dreams pave the way for us to be ambitious and enjoy the fruit of our labour. Well, this resonates with the dreams of Vediyappan M, whose dream was to become a writer.

The city, for Vediyappan, gave a space for interactions with fellow writers and also writing short stories and screenplays in Tamil. Building conversations and observing the people in his midst, he noticed a dearth in reading habits, particularly in Tamil literary works. So, he envisioned starting a bookstore where literature is celebrated and promoted. Discovery Book Palace. was the byproduct of his dreams.

A space for art to shine

The bookstore was started in 2009. “This was the time when Discovery channel broadcasted shows dubbed in Tamil. Inspired by that (the name), Discovery Book Palace came into existence,” shares Vediyappan, now the managing director of Discovery Book Palace Pvt Ltd. Located on Munnusamy Salai, KK Nagar, the business soared in the next 11 years. The bookstore is also a publishing house and has till date published 550 Tamil language books.

Vediyappan’s dream did not stop at opening the bookstore. He wanted to create a space where vaasipalars (readers) could meet, interact, and read. “I was looking for a space that could accommodate a cafe for visitors to grab a bite and chat, a hall where book launch events and talks can be held, and a room where plays, short movies, or documentaries can be screened,” he shares.

Thus, the bookstore was relocated to the same road in KK Nagar in 2022. Spread across 4,800 sq ft, Discovery Book Palace is now a two-storeyed building. On the ground floor, as you enter, there is a vehicle parking lot on the left and a cafe on the right. Literature lovers get together to munch, and share recommendations. Walk past this, and you enter the bookstore.