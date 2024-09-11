Sweet gasmic

CHENNAI: No Onam celebration is complete without that quintessential dose of heady sweetness. Just before folding the banana leaf after a sumptuous sadhya, it’s a ritual to ladle out servings of payasam. A simple swipe and a satisfying slurp — that’s the moment when ‘Happy Onam’ really kicks in.

Ney Payasam

Ingredients

Matta raw rice: 1 cup

Coconut milk(optional): 1/2 cup

Grated jaggery: 1 cup

Cardamom powder: 1/2 tbsp

Ghee: 3-4 tbsp

Dry fruits as per choice

Finely chopped coconut

Method

Add 1.5 cup water and pressure cook rice for 3 to 4 whistles. After the cooker is depressurised, mash the rice gently. Take a pan to prepare the jaggery syrup. Add water and brown jaggery into the pan and cook till it melts. To this add the cooked rice and mix well for 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of ghee and cardamom powder. Let it cook for 5-7 minutes. Turn off the gas and add coconut milk,(optional). Heat a pan, add ghee and roast dry fruits and chopped coconuts. Add this to the rice mixture, mix it well and it’s ready to serve. Garnish with some banana slices.

Avil Payasam

Recipe by executive chef Mohammed Shaji

Ingredients

Avil: 300 g

Milk: 1.5 L

Saffron: 1 g

Ghee: 250 g

Raisins: 20 g

Cashew: 50 g

Cardamom powder: 10 g

Method

Heat the pan on a medium-low flame and add 100 grams of ghee. When the ghee melts, add the cashews and raisins and fry them until golden. Remove it and keep it aside. In the same pan, once the ghee has melted, add avil, stir, and mix the avil well in the ghee. Roast till the avil changes its colour to a light golden colour. Then add the milk and saffron. Keep the heat on low and bring the mix to a boil for 3 minutes. Then add the sugar and cardamom powder and mix very well so that the sugar dissolves. Continue to simmer the avil payasam for 3 to 5 minutes. Switch off the flame. Add the roasted cashews and raisins to the payasam. Serve hot.

Tender Coconut Carrot Payasam

Recipe by chef Arun Vijayan

Ingredients