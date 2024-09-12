Ventilation woes: MTC to revise design of 52 new buses

CHENNAI: With bus passengers raising complaints of improper ventilation in the new ultra-low-floor (ULF) buses, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided to take 52 such buses off the road and modify their design to address the issue. This fleet was the first batch flagged off as part of around 350 ULF buses, designed to be accessible for commuters with disabilities. These 52 buses will be replaced by new ULF buses, which are expected to arrive within a month

TNIE has learnt that this fleet was afflicted with ventilation issues since these non-air-conditioned buses were designed using a seating layout that is primarily meant for air-conditioned buses. The MTC’s technical team has now recommended certain design changes after receiving complaints from commuters about discomfort caused by increased heat and poor air circulation. Unlike conventional buses, which have all seats on same level, the ULF buses have low-floor seats in front and high-floor seats in the rear.

While commuters seated in the last three rows on higher floor faced inconvenience due to inadequate air circulation, those standing in the rear gangway during peak hours faced heat-related issues. These 52 low-floor buses have been operating in Chennai since July 28.

According to industry sources, the shell design, intended for air-conditioned city buses, was used for these non-AC buses without altering the seating layout and window design. Similar non-AC buses have already been introduced in other cities, including Bengaluru. The proposed modifications include creating four new openings to improve air circulation for commuters seated on the higher floor at the rear.