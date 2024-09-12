Ventilation woes: MTC to revise design of 52 new buses

CHENNAI: With bus passengers raising complaints of improper ventilation in the new ultra-low-floor (ULF) buses, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided to take 52 such buses off the road and modify their design to address the issue. This fleet was the first batch flagged off as part of around 350 ULF buses, designed to be accessible for commuters with disabilities. These 52 buses will be replaced by new ULF buses, which are expected to arrive within a month
TNIE has learnt that this fleet was afflicted with ventilation issues since these non-air-conditioned buses were designed using a seating layout that is primarily meant for air-conditioned buses. The MTC’s technical team has now recommended certain design changes after receiving complaints from commuters about discomfort caused by increased heat and poor air circulation. Unlike conventional buses, which have all seats on same level, the ULF buses have low-floor seats in front and high-floor seats in the rear.
While commuters seated in the last three rows on higher floor faced inconvenience due to inadequate air circulation, those standing in the rear gangway during peak hours faced heat-related issues. These 52 low-floor buses have been operating in Chennai since July 28.
According to industry sources, the shell design, intended for air-conditioned city buses, was used for these non-AC buses without altering the seating layout and window design. Similar non-AC buses have already been introduced in other cities, including Bengaluru. The proposed modifications include creating four new openings to improve air circulation for commuters seated on the higher floor at the rear.
An MTC official stated that the fixed glass window next to the emergency door opposite the rear stairway will be replaced with a sliding glass window. Another fixed window near the last row of seats will also be converted into a sliding glass window to improve ventilation. Additionally, sliding roof hatches will be installed to allow fresh air for standing commuters in the gangway. A few more changes have been suggested by the MTC.
“These modifications will first be implemented in the 300 ULF buses that are being manufactured. We expect a new batch of 50 to 60 ULF buses to arrive within a month. Once these new buses are in service, the 52 existing buses will be sent back to the manufacturer for the required changes,” explained the official.
All these specifications have been recommended in accordance with Automotive Research Association of India bus body code 052, which has been in effect since 2015, official added.
S Vasanth Vetrivel, a bus enthusiast and regular commuter, commented, “When similar buses were introduced in New Delhi, commuters reported the same issue. It appears that neither the MTC nor the manufacturer thoroughly considered the seating layout for non-AC buses. The glass windows increase the heat, and during peak hours, when the buses are overcrowded, commuters are left drenched in sweat.”