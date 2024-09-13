Tasmac shop near Mandaveli bus depot triggers protests

CHENNAI: Locals staged a protest on Thursday demanding the closure of a newly opened Tasmac outlet near Mandaveli bus depot. The protesters said the shop was opened last week and causing a lot of inconvenience to the public.

“Many of us were opposed to the opening of the shop. There are temples, residential buildings, and a bus depot nearby. However, the authorities did not listen to our objections. We will continue to protest until the shop is closed,” M Kumar, one of the residents, said.

“The shop was opened after receiving permission from the Chennai collector. However, we have instructed officials to inspect the area, and a decision will be made based on the findings,” a senior official told TNIE.