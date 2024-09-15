Hold zonal meets to make city ready for monsoon, says Chief Secretary

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary N Muruganandam emphasised the importance of conducting zonal-level meetings to continuously take stock of monsoon preparedness, at the review meeting held at the Secretariat to assess the readiness of local bodies and district administrations, on Saturday.

He instructed officials to assign specific responsibilities to officers in each zone and urged them to organise awareness programmes on disaster management among members of resident welfare associations (RWAs).

He also stressed the need to complete all ongoing preparedness work within the stipulated time frame and directed to station disaster rescue equipment in vulnerable areas to ensure rapid response during emergencies.

The meeting was participated by officials of Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi corporations, and district administrations of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur.

The corporation commissioners, along with collectors of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, presented updates on the measures taken to tackle the upcoming monsoon.