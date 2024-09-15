Traffic diversion on Santhome and Kamaraj roads for idol procession

CHENNAI: As several Vinayakar idols will be taken in procession for immersion on Sunday to Srinivasapuram at Foreshore Estate, traffic diversions will be implemented as traffic congestion is expected on Kamaraj Road and Santhome High Road.

Vehicles coming from Triplicane to Santhome High Road will be diverted from Gandhi Statue to R K Salai - V M Street - Luz Junction - Amrutanjan Junction - D’Silva Road - Warren Road - Dr Ranga Road - Bheemanna Garden Junction - CP Ramaswamy Road - St Marys Junction - Kaliyappa Junction - Srinivasa Avenue - R K Mutt Road.

Vehicles going towards Santhome high road from from Adyar will be diverted from R K Mutt road to Thiruvengadam Street - V K Iyer Road Junction - Devanathan Street - St Mary's Road - R.K Mutt Road - South Mada Junction - Venkatesa Agraharam Road - East Abiramapuram - Luz Avenue - P S Sivasamy Salai - Royapettah High Road - Dr RK Salai.

When the procession reaches Rathna Cafe junction, no vehicles will be allowed from Zam Bazaar police station towards Rathna Cafe junction, and the vehicles will be diverted towards Jani John Khan Road.

When the procession reaches TH Road, vehicles will not be allowed from Ice House junction towards Rathna Cafe Junction. They will be diverted towards Besant Road - Kamarajar Salai, or have to take a left turn towards GRH junction.

Vehicles coming from Mandaveli Junction to Santhome High Road will be diverted via Devanathan Street to RK Mutt Road. Only procession vehicles will be allowed on Loop Road from Light House to Srinivasapuram. Commercial vehicles will be restricted in a 10km radius from all four immersion points in the city.