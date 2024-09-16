On a floral trail

CHENNAI: As the rest of Chennai slumbers under the early morning mist, the Koyambedu flower market springs to life with the familiar sounds of traders unloading boxes, the rhythmic clatter of handcarts, and the distinct cry of “vazhiyile nikkathe!” (Don’t stand on the road!).

In the heart of this organised chaos, flower-laden thallu vandi (carts) squeeze through narrow lanes, navigating around countless small shops, as vendors rush to meet the increasing demand. But this time, there’s an additional urgency in the air Malayalis in the city gear up to celebrate Onam, the grand harvest festival of Kerala. Despite fewer crowds than in the years past, Koyambedu is still the starting point for every Malayali in Chennai to begin their celebrations.

For Chennai’s Malayali community, Koyambedu holds a special place in their hearts. The bustling market transforms into a vibrant celebration of Kerala’s culture during Onam, with flowers being central to the festivities. From the colourful pookalam to the traditional rituals, flowers are indispensable for marking the festival’s joy and grandeur.

A feeling of oneness

“For a Malayali living in Chennai, the Koyambedu flower market is where the Onam spirit begins,” says Alen Basha J, a photographer from Kerala who has called Chennai home for the last four years. “It’s our go-to place for all the essential flowers needed for Onam. The main reason? It’s cheap. You can buy flowers for just Rs 500 here, but in Kerala, the same amount will cost you Rs 5,000.” Alen stands amid the crowd, his eyes scanning the market for the freshest blooms, already mentally mapping out the intricate pookalam he will create.