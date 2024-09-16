The art of time

CHENNAI: Step into a world where time isn’t just measured by clocks and calendars, but explored through the brushstrokes, metal, and video screens of some of Chennai’s most innovative artists. The Luxury Art Show at Palladium, curated by artist Jitha Karthikeyan, transformed a part of the mall into a captivating exploration of time’s many dimensions.

The exhibition was thoughtfully curated to complement the luxury watch showcase, aiming to provoke deeper reflections on time beyond the conventional tick of a clock. “We wanted to explore time in a way that goes beyond just reading a clock,” Jitha shared.

“By integrating it with the luxury watches on display, we hoped to spark deeper reflections on how time influences our lives and surroundings. It was important to us that this exhibition was open to everyone, inviting people to think about time in new and meaningful ways.”

Artists and their interpretations

Sreelakshmi KS used her artwork to highlight the interconnectedness between humans and the environment. Her pieces emphasise the impact of climate change and industrialisation on nature, urging viewers to appreciate and protect the natural world. “My work highlights the connection between our environment and human actions,” she noted. “With the ongoing issues of climate change and industrialisation, I wanted to draw attention to the delicate balance we have with nature and inspire a greater appreciation for our world.”