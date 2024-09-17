Beyond bounds of books

What if our stories were fun, engaging, empathetic, and allowed children to discern the world by themselves, and independently build their view? Why are our narratives solely moralistic?, asks Tara Books. In a quiet residential area with a proclivity for cats, Tara Books’ office has been silently pursuing this quest and pushing the boundaries of children’s literature for three decades.

In this sunlit spot on Kuppam Beach Road, the ground floor houses a wide range of their books which open out as scrolls, into large pages and experiments with style, colours, and design. For instance, Between Memory and Museum – A Dialogue with Folk and Tribal Artists questions the idea of museums; Sultana’s Dream examines a feminist utopia, and Begum Rokheya’s words from the 1900s are accompanied by indigenous artist Durga Bai’s images; The Women I Could Be is a peppy pastel book by Sangita Jogi with pictures of women leaping out of the pages.

Alphabets of wisdom

Like most magical literature, Tara Books grew out of multiple conversations, searching for books, and craving for more interesting stories. Editorial director Gita Wolf and author and co-founder V Geetha were part of a feminist women’s group in the city and would meet to discuss books and ideas. “I don’t know exactly how this conversation came out but Gita’s son was little and we were looking for things for our children to read and enjoy,” recalls Geetha. They resorted to Western books, Chandamama, Gokulam, and later, books from the Soviet Union sold in vans.

In the late 70s, Gita pitched the idea of crafting books for children, and soon their first book emerged — Mala. Based on a Kannada folktale, it follows a little girl who travels to bring back the rain seed from a demon. By 1994, Tara Books was an up-and-running publishing house, engaging deeply with social issues, art, the act of writing and bookmaking, and course the question of children’s literature. “In the West, you have the young adult genre which is all problem-oriented, constantly addressing problems faced, but that same thing can be done through superior literary writing as well, which can stay for a longer time,” says Geetha. Over the decades, Tara Books has translated their works across languages including German and Japanese.

Of folktales and indigenous art

Often, reading as a child in India can be an act of grasping at loose images, far removed from local contexts and folktales. However, Tara Books was among the first to publish tales from India like Speaking to an Elephant, a book penned from Kadar folktales and living in the forest.

Tara Books’ endeavour to publish folktales ran parallel with investigating how children learn languages, how they speak in classrooms, and the stories employed to teach them. Textbooks are littered with formal language that alienates a child, notes Geetha. Undertaking a survey, they looked at how children from UKG to class 2 learned languages and their results ended in multitudes of Pillai Tamizh. “Pillai Tamizh showed us the rich world of folktales and how problematic they were, replete with caste references, discrimination, and misogyny. We had to sift through them,” she says. The stories that gained them a larger audience and put them in the spotlight were The Very Hungry Lion, about Singam, a lazy lion who would rather trick other animals than hunt for his food, and Hen Sparrow Turned Purple, about a bird whose plume is accidentally dyed the feminist-colour of purple.