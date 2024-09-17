Chennai Metro Rail Limited clears five vents of Okkiyam waterway

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited on Monday said the five vents of Okkiyam Maduvu have been cleared ahead of the northeast monsoon, at the WRD’s request.

The devastating floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in December 2023 exposed the inadequate capacity of the existing Okkiyam Madavu bridge, prompting the decision to widen the vent way from 80 m to 200 m and increase the vertical clearance by 1.5 m, CMRL said.

The project involves constructing a new two-lane road on the bridge, with provisions for three additional lanes on either side, followed by the demolition of the existing bridge.

This is intended to prevent flooding in the Pallikaranai marshland by widening the waterway. While the pile work for the two-lane bridge has been completed, CMRL has also finished cleaning the waterway. Construction of the remaining road bridge will resume after the monsoon.

