Five of six elevators in 13-storey TNUHDB tenement at Vyasarpadi in disrepair

CHENNAI: Around 1,000 people living in TT block of the 13-floor Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenement in Sathiamurthy Nagar are forced to rely on a single lift despite the block having six elevators. Five of the elevators have been defunct, and the one functioning is also on the verge of breaking down due to overuse, residents said. The block houses a total of 480 units.

K P Anand, a resident, said, “Every morning, a queue of over 30 to 40 people forms in front of elevator number 6, making the area crowded and the lift overloaded. However, since the elevator has begun to creak when in operation, many residents now prefer to use the stairs out of fear. Women and senior citizens collecting drinking water from lorries are forced to use the stairs. Office-goers and schoolchildren are often delayed waiting for the elevator.”

B Sugumar, a member of Sathyamurthy nagar makkal poratta kuzhu, said the issue has persisted since they moved in here and multiple petitions submitted to officials have gone in vain.