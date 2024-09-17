Into the realm of expressions

CHENNAI: Come September, and Kalakshetra, the premier institute for music and dance, gears up for a five-day event, Bhava Bhavanam, a curated Kathakali festival. Over the years, it has gained a lot of popularity and prestige. This year, the 16th edition of the festival is scheduled between September 21-25. To know more about the festival and to learn what’s lined up, I caught up with Sadanam Balakrishnan asan (master), who had masterminded it in 2008 and curated it until last year.

On the uniqueness about this festival, he shared that the intention behind this Kathakali festival was to bring maestros of Kathakali belonging to various schools and ensembles, together on a single platform. For example, once, when the quintessential play of Kathakali, Nalacharithram, was decided as the theme for a year, he decided to feature Kalamandalam Gopi asan to essay the role of Nala on all five days; but on each day a different stree vesham artiste fulfilled the role of Dhamayanti.

Apparently, the curation also extended to selecting the accompanying artists for each patra, or character. In this way, the cream of Kathakali theatre from various parts of Kerala were introduced to the Chennai rasikas through this festival.

When asked on how relevant are traditions today and how much would a gen Z relate to Kathakali, considering that this art form is highly stylised — he shared an anecdote. “Once we were sent to Spain for a trip. It was supposed to be a five-day event.

But, the first day’s turnout was very low. The organisers told us that they will run the second day, but if the turnout was again low, they may not be able to run the subsequent shows. However, whoever attended the first day’s show spread the word; and from the second day onwards the audience kept growing in numbers. Towards the end of our stay, on the last day, the auditorium was full and the organisers asked if they could seat some of them on the floor of the stage where we were performing.”