Into the realm of expressions

CHENNAI: Come September, and Kalakshetra, the premier institute for music and dance, gears up for a five-day event, Bhava Bhavanam, a curated Kathakali festival. Over the years, it has gained a lot of popularity and prestige. This year, the 16th edition of the festival is scheduled between September 21-25. To know more about the festival and to learn what’s lined up, I caught up with Sadanam Balakrishnan asan (master), who had masterminded it in 2008 and curated it until last year.
On the uniqueness about this festival, he shared that the intention behind this Kathakali festival was to bring maestros of Kathakali belonging to various schools and ensembles, together on a single platform. For example, once, when the quintessential play of Kathakali, Nalacharithram, was decided as the theme for a year, he decided to feature Kalamandalam Gopi asan to essay the role of Nala on all five days; but on each day a different stree vesham artiste fulfilled the role of Dhamayanti.
Apparently, the curation also extended to selecting the accompanying artists for each patra, or character. In this way, the cream of Kathakali theatre from various parts of Kerala were introduced to the Chennai rasikas through this festival.
When asked on how relevant are traditions today and how much would a gen Z relate to Kathakali, considering that this art form is highly stylised — he shared an anecdote. “Once we were sent to Spain for a trip. It was supposed to be a five-day event.
But, the first day’s turnout was very low. The organisers told us that they will run the second day, but if the turnout was again low, they may not be able to run the subsequent shows. However, whoever attended the first day’s show spread the word; and from the second day onwards the audience kept growing in numbers. Towards the end of our stay, on the last day, the auditorium was full and the organisers asked if they could seat some of them on the floor of the stage where we were performing.”
To answer my question, he said, “Anybody with a cultural outlook will be able to enjoy it. Besides, is everything we do intellectual or relevant all the time?!”
Rightly so, classical poetry and art are for the feeling states of the mind. What is needed for enjoying it is merely an open-mindedness to experiencing something new. Although when the curtain rises, for a fleeting moment, doubts will envelop; but soon the darkness will be replaced by a comforting silence that usually explores the shadow and light of the patras played by the actors.
The flickering effects of the attavilaku, the Kathakali lamp will create the mood and cast a mystical spell on the viewers that will shape and nurture the artistic sensibilities already within us. A tradition like Kathakali, which is intense, has to be experienced at least once in a lifetime as the inherent nature of the classical tradition has the quality of timelessness that can kindle any spirit. And when the spirit gets the right nurture, the fountainhead of thought, inspiration will begin to flow as a river.
Bhava Pushkalam, this year’s theme, and the line-up of the plays
Day 1: September 2a1
Ambareesha Charitham from Bhagavat Puranam :Durvasa is a sage who is most feared for his curses. While his temper is many times justified, in this episode, he invites wrath on himself, becoming the target of Mahavishnu’s weapon Sudarshana. What provoked the chakra? How did the sage neutralise the weapon?
Day 2: September 22
Fighting the Windmills from Don Quixote :Inspired from the famous Spanish novel, the ingenious gentleman Don Quixote, sees a collection of windmills and mistakes them to be giants. Quixote who aspires to prove his chivalry and heroism decides to fight them. Witness a by-gone era come to life.
Day 3: September 23
Raja Sooyam from Mahabharatam :When the Pandavas were given Indraprastha, Yudhisthira wanted to conduct a Rajasooya yajna. But Jarasandha and Sishupala were the obstacles for Yudhisthira; impeding the fruition of the yajna. How did the Pandavas overcome the obstacles?
Day 4: September 24
Uthara Swayamvaram from Mahabharatam :The Kaurava-s play a foil to attack the Virata kingdom where the Pandava-s were serving incognito in that kingdom as part of their forest exile. Uthara, the princess of the kingdom, decides to take on the Kaurava army herself. Did she succeed?
Day 5: September 25
Lavanasura Vadham from Uttara Ramayanam :Rama deploys Shatrughna to escort the ceremonial horse around the world prior to his Ashwamedha yajna. But Sita’s two boys, Kusa and Lava, not only capture the ceremonial horse, but defeat Shatrughna also. What happens thereafter?
