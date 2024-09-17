Slowing time through stories

CHENNAI: In an age dominated by fast-paced digital content, where entertainment is often just a swipe away, a storytelling event might seem like a nostalgic throwback. But ‘Stories from the Soil: Tales from the Tamil Land,’ led by veteran storyteller Vikram Sridhar, proved otherwise. More than a cultural event, it became a timely reminder of the deep-rooted wisdom embedded in folktales and why these stories matter, especially in today’s time and age.
As our lives become more urbanised and our connection to nature and tradition fades, Vikram’s performance took the audience on a journey back to the soil — both literally and metaphorically. “Today’s show was a chance to look at our own landscape, the Tamil Nadu landscape,” Vikram said. “These are oral tales collected during my travels, passed down through generations but often forgotten today,” he added.
The event, held on sunday at The Backyard in Adyar, provided the perfect cosy setting — chairs and seats were gathered around, creating an intimate atmosphere that allowed the audience to feel close to both the storyteller and the stories themselves.
What made this evening’s tales more than just a historical curiosity was how Vikram intertwined them with modern themes. As he told stories of trees and their qualities, he reminded the audience of nature’s role in our lives — a reminder we desperately need in an era of environmental crises.
Alongside nature, Vikram wove in stories about Hindu gods, bringing to life the mythological figures and their significance, getting into the deeper meanings. These stories, one would have heard growing up, were presented in a new light. These tales, which were once mere entertainment, now carry a sense of urgency, pushing us to reconnect with the earth, our spiritual roots, and our own history.
Interactive storytelling
Vikram’s storytelling is not a static, one-way performance; it’s dynamic, constantly shaped by the people in the room. Aswin, a businessman who has attended several of Vikram’s shows, highlighted this unique aspect. “Every show is different because he adapts based on how the audience reacts. Tonight, he even asked us to name characters and give suggestions, making us part of the story. It’s rare to see this kind of storytelling today.”
This improvisation isn’t just a novelty — it’s a way to make these ancient tales feel alive and relevant. Vijay, a film photographer attending for the first time, said, “I’ve always loved stories because my father used to tell me folklores, but this format felt fresh. Vikram’s way of involving the audience made the stories resonate on a personal level.”
In a time when most of our entertainment is consumed passively, his performance brought people together, actively involving them in the creation of the narrative. This collaborative storytelling is something we rarely see in today’s content-heavy culture, making it a refreshing change.
Folktales and meaning
One might wonder why we should care about folktales in an age of constant innovation and technological progress. Vikram answers that question with simplicity. “Folktales are the oldest form of entertainment, and because they are oral, censorship is fluid. The audience adds their own flavour, making the story evolve. That’s something modern stories often miss,” he said.
Beyond their entertainment value, these stories serve as vessels of philosophy, teaching life lessons that today’s fast-paced, often disconnected world, overlooks. Vikram’s performance wasn’t just about telling stories; it was about showing the audience how these tales hold deeper meanings — about life, relationships, and appreciating the present moment. “We already have so much. Smile, look back, appreciate. There’s always a brighter side,” he reflected, explaining the relevance of these stories in today’s time. Chandru who has been attending Vikram’s shows for years, emphasised how Vikram’s perspective is something “you don’t see anywhere else.” His storytelling not only revives lost tales but also encourages us to slow down and reflect — something that feels almost revolutionary in a world of constant distractions.
Folktales, with their timeless wisdom, remind us to cherish what we often take for granted — whether it’s nature, language, or the simple joys of life. Vikram’s stories, filled with humour, improvisation, and deep philosophy, resonate now more than ever. In a time when we’re constantly looking forward, striving for more, these ancient tales ask us to pause and appreciate what we already have.
Relevance in modern world
As the audience left the event, it was clear that ‘Stories from the Soil’ wasn’t just about preserving tradition. It was about making the crowd realise that even in today’s world of technology and progress, the lessons of the past still hold weight. Storytelling, especially the kind Vikram practices, is a form where philosophy is made in the moment. “The simplicity in just being as it is — that’s what these stories teach us,” Vikram shared.
In a world where everything is moving faster, tales like these slow us down, invite us to reflect, and remind us that sometimes the oldest wisdom is the most relevant today.