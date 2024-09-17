Slowing time through stories

CHENNAI: In an age dominated by fast-paced digital content, where entertainment is often just a swipe away, a storytelling event might seem like a nostalgic throwback. But ‘Stories from the Soil: Tales from the Tamil Land,’ led by veteran storyteller Vikram Sridhar, proved otherwise. More than a cultural event, it became a timely reminder of the deep-rooted wisdom embedded in folktales and why these stories matter, especially in today’s time and age.

As our lives become more urbanised and our connection to nature and tradition fades, Vikram’s performance took the audience on a journey back to the soil — both literally and metaphorically. “Today’s show was a chance to look at our own landscape, the Tamil Nadu landscape,” Vikram said. “These are oral tales collected during my travels, passed down through generations but often forgotten today,” he added.

The event, held on sunday at The Backyard in Adyar, provided the perfect cosy setting — chairs and seats were gathered around, creating an intimate atmosphere that allowed the audience to feel close to both the storyteller and the stories themselves.

What made this evening’s tales more than just a historical curiosity was how Vikram intertwined them with modern themes. As he told stories of trees and their qualities, he reminded the audience of nature’s role in our lives — a reminder we desperately need in an era of environmental crises.

Alongside nature, Vikram wove in stories about Hindu gods, bringing to life the mythological figures and their significance, getting into the deeper meanings. These stories, one would have heard growing up, were presented in a new light. These tales, which were once mere entertainment, now carry a sense of urgency, pushing us to reconnect with the earth, our spiritual roots, and our own history.