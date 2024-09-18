Bangladeshi woman held for staying in India with forged documents

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 26-year-old Bangladeshi woman staying in India with forged documents after rescuing her from prostitution. Her boyfriend from Tripura who forged her documents and forced her into the prostitution has also been arrested.

According to the police, the woman escaped to Tripura following the recent unrest in Bangladesh. After staying with her boyfriend at his Tripura house, they both came to Chennai a few weeks ago in search of jobs.

Her boyfriend forged her documents showing that she was Indian. After contacting his two friends Kapil and Ramki, who were running a prostitution racket, the trio forced her into the trade by keeping her locked inside the house.

On Monday, she escaped and reported to the Guindy police. Based on her statement, the police booked a case and arrested her boyfriend. A search is on to nab his two associates.

Following his confession that she was living in India with forged documents, she was also arrested.