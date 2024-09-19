19-year-old gig worker dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old part-time delivery executive died by suicide at his house in Kolathur on Tuesday, a few days after he was warned by the police for breaking the window of a woman’s house. The police said he had gotten into a heated argument with the woman while delivering groceries last week. In his suicide note, the man said he was dejected as the woman had scolded him using harsh words, leading him to take the step, the police said.

The deceased was identified as J Pavithran, a B Com student. On September 11, as Pavithran’s delivery of groceries delayed as the house could not be located easily, an argument broke out between him and the woman. “Later, the woman raised a complaint with the delivery company and asked them not to send Pavithran again for delivery. We do not know what action was taken by the company,” a police source said.

Two days later, on Friday, Pavithran allegedly went to the woman’s house, hurled a stone at her window and broke it. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint with the Korattur police. The police conducted inquiries and traced Pavithran on Saturday. His parents were called and a CSR was registered. Since he was a college student, he was given a warning and let go.

(Suicide prevention assistance available on TN’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)