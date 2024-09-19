Cop among two held for robbing man of Rs 5.5 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old police constable and his friend were arrested by the Kilpauk police on charges of robbing Rs 5.5 lakh from a man on Saturday. The duo had taken the money from the man saying they were policemen.

The arrested were identified as D Charles, a grade-I constable attached to the Vellavedu police station, and his friend S Ramachandran (35), a private company employee. On Saturday, the duo saw Jabunul Azad (33) coming out of an ATM.

They waylaid him and said that they were policemen and questioned him whether he was carrying hawala money. When he said that he had Rs 5.5 lakh on him, the duo took it from him. They said that he should come to the station for an inquiry and left. His mobile phone was also taken away by them.

On Monday, Azad lodged a complaint based on which the police arrested the duo and recovered `3.1 lakh. The victim said that it was hawala money, which was why he hesitated to lodge a police complaint.