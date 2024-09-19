Strained tunes

These types are called joint veenas which are most commonly used by veena artists (vainikas). Whereas in an Ekantha veena, all the main parts are carved out from a single log of wood. A finished wooden veena weighs around 10 kg. Thanjavur handcrafted veena stands out from the rest for its wood and sound quality.

The wood used for making veena should be at least more than 30 years old, the older the wood the better the sound quality, says Chinnappa. He has been running three workshops in the district, managing a few dedicated workers. Earlier, tonnes of wood were procured from Thanjavur itself but now it is mainly procured from Panruti near Neyveli in Cuddalore district.

“Jackwood from Panruti is of the best quality as it has less fibre content, whereas jackwood from Kerala has more fibre content which is not ideal to make the instrument. Tonnes of wood are procured from retailers in Panruti and transported to our workshops in Thanjavur. It is then cut and carved into different parts. All the work, including the final artwork, is done by skilled artisans. In the final stage, it is assembled into a full veena ready for sale,” says Chinnappa. He recalls the arduous journey to get the GI tag for his veenas.

The price of a joint veena at Chinnappa’s workshop starts at `29,000 and sometimes it may go up to `1 lakh, depending on the quality of the wood used in its making. Normally, it takes around 25 days to finish the work of a single veena. Whereas, an Ekantha veena is carved out of a single log of wood (sometimes even 150-200 years old) which weighs around two tonnes. It requires around 40 days to finish a single piece of Ekantha veena. Therefore, the price is a bit higher and comes around Rs 40,000-Rs 1,00,000. The cost may vary depending on the artwork on the kudam and other parts of the instrument.

Chinnappa knows all the intricate work involved in the great heritage of veena making. “We are not educated but we have been into this work for many years. We don’t know how to play a veena but we know how to tune one. We acquired all these skills by hearing and through practice. The knowledge has been passed on to our generation by our forefathers and we are trying to keep this tradition alive,” says a proud Chinnappa.