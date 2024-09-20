Biryani outlet shut after 40 down with food poisoning in Chennai

CHENNAI: Food Safety Department officials on Thursday shut down a popular biryani outlet at Kodungaiyur in north Chennai, after around 40 people complained of vomiting and diarrhoea on eating biryani from the outlet on Monday.

The affected ate the food at SS Hyderabad Biryani, said Dr P Satheeshkumar, designated food safety officer, Chennai. After three hours, many complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. Many of them were admitted at the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet, and a few others went to private hospitals. Around 10 were treated as out-patients and sent back.

Satheeshkumar added that they received the complaint on Wednesday and closed it on Thursday. They couldn’t take any food samples from the outlet for testing as the management had cleared out food items. “The kitchen was in an unhygienic condition, so the shop was shut down,” he said.

However, locals questioned why the authorities did not seal the shop. An official said there is a procedure for sealing, and it requires an order from the food safety commissioner. “Since it’s a long process, in emergency cases, officials lock it,” the official added. Satheeshkumar said the restaurant won’t be allowed to operate without submitting required documents like licence, and have been given 15 days to submit them.

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation said patients are being treated for their symptoms, but it is yet to be confirmed if it was a case of food poisoning. “While some families report having bucket biryani, we are yet to confirm if it is the case in all others who got sick,” said an official.