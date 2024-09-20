Chennai Corporation rushes to repair roads dug up for civic work

CHENNAI: The city corporation is rushing to complete another set of road works ahead of the monsoon, especially in Perungudi zone where the civic body drew flak during the last monsoon.

Corporation officials said that they will soon issue work orders to close roads dug up in over 40 streets, including AGS colony and Venkateswara Nagar in Velachery, Sai Ganesh Nagar and Aanjaneyar Nagar in Pallikaranai, and a few streets in Manali. A few weeks back, tenders were issued to close roads dug up in Madipakkam where metro water work is going on alongside storm water drain work.

A councillor in Madipakkam said that the situation of roads is likely to be the same this year despite last minute attempts to close them. “We have been receiving complaints since last year’s floods of the slow progress of both city corporation and metro water works, leading to the roads being in bad condition.

The roads can be closed only when the work is completed. The roads pose accident risks during the rain, and it will be the same this monsoon also,” the councillor added.

The corporation is also set to fill up potholes in all three regions. Most recently, for Thiru Vi Ka Nagar to Kodambakkam zones in the Central region, cold mix filling is to be done at an estimated cost of `97 lakh.