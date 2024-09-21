Keep your pet’s eye health in check

CHENNAI: In an effort to offer specialised care and attention for pets, SANCHU Animal Hospital is hosting a free eye camp for pets today and tomorrow. Scheduled between 8 am and 8 pm at the Adyar facility, this one-of-a-kind camp aims to create awareness about the importance of early detection of eye problems among pets. With this, these furry companions will receive top-class eye assessments and consultations from experienced veterinarians at SANCHU Animal Hospital.

With a focus on addressing various eye conditions and ophthalmological concerns commonly faced by pets, the camp aims to raise awareness and offer insights into maintaining optimal eye health for furry family members.

Furthermore, the camp provides a suite of services such as consultations, physical examinations, ophthalmoscopy, Fluorescent dye tests, and Schirmer Tear tests, ensuring personalised care for every cherished pet entrusted to the hospital’s care. In addition to the eye assessments, it will also diagnose corneal ulcers, conjunctivitis, and several other ocular issues with the objective of preventing loss of vision.

Pet owners interested in attending this free eye camp can register by calling 9355053890 to secure their spot.