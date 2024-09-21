Manual scavenging: Firm fined Rs 2Lakh, contractor and supervisor booked

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu police have booked a case against a contractor and a supervisor of a firm that engaged a man to manually clean a sewage chamber at the Koyambedu market on Tuesday. The issue came to light when the video went viral on social media. The firm has a contract with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

According to the police, after the incident came to the notice of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee under CMDA, the chief administrative officer conducted an inquiry. It was found that the company involved was CVT Enterprises which engaged a worker to manually clean a sewage chamber, CMDA said in a post on X.

The CAO lodged a police complaint based on which the contractor Baskar and supervisor Sivakumar were booked by the police. A fine of Rs 2 lakh was also imposed on the company. CMDA said that the worker who was engaged by the company was safe.