Treating infertility in men

CHENNAI: Men receive lesser attention when compared to women in the matter of infertility. The overall male-factor infertility witnessed a rise of 10%-15% in previous decade to 18%-20%. About 30% of couples attending fertility diagnosis clinics now have male-factor infertility. Some of the influential factors, such as lifestyle, environmental and medical conditions often contribute to decrease in fertility.

Understanding the specific causes of male infertility, the different conditions, and the available treatment options is important for addressing this growing concern. The most common medications are indigenous medicines and multivitamins. But, these won’t work for everyone. Once diagnosed with reduced fertility, such crucial conditions require core medical attention and treatment.

Crucial infertility conditions

There are three main male infertility conditions. One such is Oligozoospermia. This condition denotes to reduced sperm count and causes male infertility with low motility associated with sexual dysfunction.

The other most common condition, ‘Zero Count’ or Azoospermia, refers to complete absence of sperm. This condition requires advanced medical intervention for the possibility of childbirth for the couple.

In a rare condition called Cryptozoospermia, there could be only 6-7 sperms seen in one sample where it is highly complicated to conceive naturally or through IVF. Specialised treatments and medical techniques are necessary to attempt conception.

Advanced treatment options

In infertility cases involving extremely low sperm count, specialised advanced techniques such as use of VD devices are engaged. Despite these high challenges, advancements in medical technology have led to a range of effective treatments for male infertility, offering a chance for conception even during the most critical conditions.

Though the male fertility factor is found by other specialists, the patient has to approach a fertility expert for treatment and find a spectrum of treatment specifically personalised based on the patient’s diagnosis report.